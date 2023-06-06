Sunset Speedway, June 3rd Saturday night recap

The Ontario Outlaw Super Late Models kicked off their season with their 75 Lap Norcom Supply Feature race. #17 Brandon Passer kept the nose of his Jenco Equipment ride clean all night and pounce when the opportunity arose to score his first Super Late Model win at his home track. “We were just trying to save tires and brakes and the last 15 laps we have it all we had” said Passer. “I grew up watching my Dad and my Uncle race Super Late Models so it’s been fun making the jump to these cars and worked out so far”. The Tour now heads on the road but will be back at Sunset on Canada Day July 1st,

Brandon Passer win at his home track and celebrates with family and friends in victory Lane. Photo Credit Ashley McCubbin

Johnny Morrison came up one spot short in action a week ago in St. Onge Recreation Super Stock action but was to not be denied this week. Making a daring 3 wide move for the lead Morrison was able to get clear and cruise to his first win of the 2023 season. “I was ready to scrap this thing after the qualifying races and about 10 laps into the feature we started reeling in the leads and it just took off” Morrison said of his racecar. “We are going enjoy it now but we are going to come back chasing more.” The Super Stocks are in action next on June 24th.

Johnny Morrison with his first win in 2023 celebrated with family and crew in victory lane. Photo Credit Ashley McCubbin.

The CPS Junior Late Models had an interesting night with contact in the first qualifying sidling #51 Cole Kamrath and #31 Jake Spencer-Walt for the second qualifying race. Both drivers started the feature and charged to the front of the field putting on a fantastic late race dual swapping the lead several times over the last 2 laps with Cole Kamrath scoring his first career feature win. “I’m really good at crossover moves, I had nothing to lose on the last lap so I went for it.” Kamrath spoke of picking up his first career win”. The Junior Late Models return on June 24th.

Cole Kamrath scores his first career feature win. Photo Credit Ashley McCubbin

The Sunset Bone Stocks put on a great battle at the front of the field battling 2 and 3 wide for the lead, when the dust settled it was Jordan Owen going to victory lane for the first time since opening night 2022. Speaking in victory lane Owen said “I just played my cards right and had to be patient to get to the front and saved my tires and when the time was right I just went for it.” The Bone Stocks are back on track this Saturday June 10th for Redline Signs and Apparel night.

Jordan Owen was very excited to find victory lane in the Bone Stock Division. Photo Credit Kelly Costigan

Speedway Notes: A big announcement on Saturday Night is Sunset will hold its first ever Carload Night on July 15th. $30 per vehicle is all the charge will be to get you out to the races that night. The Ontario Sportsmen Series will be in town on June 17th for Sunset’s first ever Military Appreciation Night where any active or retired member of the Canadian Armed Forces will get free General Admission.

The three winners from Kids Bike Races took home the hardware in their age categories. Photo Credit Ashley McCubbin