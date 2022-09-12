Sweat for Pets and help out the Midland OSPCA Animal Centre

Join the Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre at the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre on Sept. 25 and get active to help change the lives of animals in need.

Whether you have a pet or just love animals, take part in a fun-filled day of activities in support of the Ontario SPCA’s Sweat for Pets fundraiser at the Wye Marsh, located at 16160 Highway 12 East in Midland.

Get moving by taking part in a one-kilometre or three-kilometre walk (your choice!) and celebrate your success by encouraging family, friends and co-workers to pledge their support by making a donation to your Sweat for Pets online personal fundraising page.

Sweat for Pets aims to inspire people of all ages to get active and have fun while raising funds to help vulnerable animals in need. The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that depends on donor dollars. Funds raised through Sweat for Pets support life-changing work to give animals a second chance.

“Sweat for Pets is all about having fun and supporting vulnerable animals in your community,” says Caytlynn Croisier, Manager, Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre. “Every dollar raised during our campaign provides life-changing care and shelter to animals as we prepare them to find their loving forever home. Sweat for Pets is a small ask with a big impact.”

A special thank you to For Sale on Georgian Bay for sponsoring the event! Participants will be provided with breakfast and lunch and can take part in a variety of activities the entire family will enjoy. Music by local artist Marlon Gibbons, ‘Doga’ with Soul Set Yoga and an OPP Canine Unit demonstration are just part of the fun. There are also lots of prizes to be won!

Are you ready to get active?? Visit sweatforpets.ca to register, donate and be a champion for animals in need in your community.