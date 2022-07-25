iHeartRadio
20°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Swimmer hit and killed by boat on Lake Rosseau

An OPP marine unit boat is seen here.

On Monday July 25, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers along with Muskoka EMS and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Lake Rosseau near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling after receiving reports of a swimmer who was unresponsive in the water approximately 70' from a dock.

The 48 year-old man had been swimming, equipped with a visibility marker, and was stuck by a vessel. Life saving efforts were made however the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police are conducting an investigation and are asking people to stay clear from the area in order that they may do so, more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage from their residences or other information to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca