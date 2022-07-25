Swimmer hit and killed by boat on Lake Rosseau

On Monday July 25, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers along with Muskoka EMS and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Lake Rosseau near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling after receiving reports of a swimmer who was unresponsive in the water approximately 70' from a dock.

The 48 year-old man had been swimming, equipped with a visibility marker, and was stuck by a vessel. Life saving efforts were made however the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police are conducting an investigation and are asking people to stay clear from the area in order that they may do so, more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage from their residences or other information to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.