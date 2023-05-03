Take Back the Night protestors to rally, march in Barrie

On Thursday, May 4th, 2023, Athena’s Sexual Assault Counselling & Advocacy Centre will host its annual Take Back The Night rally at 6pm, at the Barrie Rotunda in City Hall at 70 Collier Street. The rally will be followed by a march through downtown Barrie.

Take Back The Night is an international protest that demands an end to sexual abuse and gender-based violence. The strength of the event comes through the collective voices of gender-diverse people, women, and children taking action, and refusing to accept violence as an inevitable part of our existence.

Haily MacDonald, Acting Executive Director of Huronia Transition Homes, of which Athena’s is one of several programs, speaks to the need for community action, stating that, “The biggest question people ask is, how we stop sexual abuse? How do we end the violence? The truth is, sexual abuse will stop as we collectively call out and end the isms and injustices of our society: racism, sexism, classism, homophobia, transphobia...it is, and has always been connected. When we call out these forms of violence, and actively work against them, that is when we will see a true end to our current rape culture.”

As a protest, Take Back The Night empowers women, non-binary, gender-diverse people, and children to claim their space and walk freely through the streets at night. The event is a rallying of voices and people to stand with survivors of sexual abuse and violence, to let them know they are believed, and ultimately, to demand social accountability for equity.

Take Back The Night is also a celebration of accomplishments and achievements made towards this movement. This year’s rally will feature speeches from various community partners, along with snacks and refreshments. The march will take place on the sidewalks of downtown Barrie immediately following the rall