Takeout Takeaway - Captain Ken's Diner, Steeler's Restaurant

TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY-March 18

Pure Country 106 announcers are putting their money where their mouths are - quite literally.

Every Thursday night they are ordering food from another local eatery in order to support the owners and their staff who are being impacted by the Covid lockdown, and they are encouraging listeners to do the same.

This week:

Carey chose Captain Ken's in Penetanguishene

Jason picked Steelers Restaurant in Elmvale

You can read their reviews below, or listen here:



CAREY

I hadn't been into Captain Ken's since well before the start of the pandemic over a year ago - and figured it was about time I stop in to see the "happy staff" at the diner on Main Street in Penetanguishene.

Ken has been feeling under the weather and wasn't in, but I was able to enjoy a chat with Liz - always an experience - and ordered a round of Hoagies for the family.

If you aren't exactly sure what a Hoagie is, think of a sub only better. Captain Ken's takes the time to broil the meat and cheese on the bun before adding your choice of toppings - lettuce, onion, tomato, hot peppers and the special sauce that makes it harder to eat, but easier to enjoy! I brought them home for dinner, but the family didn't want to wait that long, and decided on a late lunch!

Captain Ken's has been dishing up great food for 40 years. They are known for their fish and chips, their burgers are homemade awesomeness, the fries are fresh cut, and their breakfasts attract a crowd of regulars. I can honestly say, I have never had a bad meal from Captain Ken's!

Check out the menu, and the daily specials here.

You can eat in (limited seating) order for takeout, or go in to pick up. Make sure you say hi to Liz when you do!



JASON



First of all, can I just say how awesome it is that I get to try local restaurants as part of my job!!

Since we live just south of Elmvale, we thought this would be a great opportunity to try Steelers Restaurant, 23 Queen St. in Elmvale.

Right off the bat, this was an easy order - the menu on the main page of their website is awesome, and easy to read. Check it out here.

The next thing you'll notice is the variety. This is homestyle food for sure, and If they ain't got it, you don't need it.

My daughter got the classic Hamburger / Fries, my son had the BLT, and my wife ordered the Hot Hamburger. I went for the Fresh Roast Beef Dinner. For $18.95 you get AAA Roast Beef cooked fresh daily with Steelers secret mix of spices and herbs, served with homemade gravy, complete with today's vegetable and your choice of home-cut fries, mashed or rice.

If you've ever dined in at Steelers, you know that the gravy is awesome! Even my daughter said "Make sure you mention how awesome the gravy is in the review!'

Bottom line, it's good food, good price, and easy to order - and best of all, it's local!

Check it out!

Steelers Restaurant

23 Queen Street West, Elmvale,Ontario ,Canada

(705) 322-2652

To Order Click Here!