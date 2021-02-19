Takeout Takeaway - Casa Mia, Double Happiness, Stacked Pancake House

Jason and Carey on Pure Country 106 mornings have been supporting Central Ontario bars and restaurants through the Takeout Takeaway project.

Every Thursday night they order food from another local eatery in order to support the owners and their staff who are being impacted by the Covid lockdown.

We are encouraging others to do the same - and this week Neil from the afternoon drive has joined us with a review of a Barrie breakfast house.

Bon Appetite!



This week's choices:

Jason - Casa Mia Restaurant in Barrie

Carey - Double Happiness Chinese Food in Midland

Neil - Stacked Pancake And Breakfast House in Barrie

Listen in as Jason and Carey talk about their experiences - written reports are below.

JASON

Owned and operated by Peter and Kosta Apostolou, Casa Mia at 88 Dunlop St has something for the Mediterranean food lover in your family.

We went with the Family Pasta Bundle $40 - Family Sized Baked Pasta o Family Sized Caesar Salad o 6 Slices of Garlic Bread

You get Lots!…and it's Good! I'm used to my wife's Lasagna, and this one has a hint of Greek tradition to it, so it took a sec to switch lanes for me…but when I did, it was full on til I was stuffed!! We had enough for 5 people to do the same thing, and still have a bunch left over for later!

The salad was fresh, and the garlic bread/toast is….gone….so, definitely would recommend !

A great local staple to support and enjoy, Casa Mia @ 88 Dunlop St Barrie

705-737-3663 or visit www.casamia.ca



CAREY

I was told by a number of people that Double Happiness in Midland serves up great Chinese food at a great price - and they were right.

While they don't deliver out to the Lafontaine area - I couldn't really find any restaurants in the Midland-Penetanguishene area that come out that far - I was able to get Chris to pick up from the back door of their King Street storefront location on his way home from work.

I found their menu on line, and with a quick call, ordered dinner for three with an extra order of deep fried pork wonton and an order of wonton soup. It fed three adults, a teenager and a toddler - with plenty left over for lunches today!

All the sauces were in the bag, along with extra fortune cookies; the chicken balls were massive and the wontons were well-stuffed with pork!

You can find their full menu on Facebook or at their website - they've got all sorts of combinations, family meals, and add ons. Once you figure out what you want, just give them a call at 705-526-3288 and arrange for delivery (in town) or pick up!



NEIL

I decided I would grab Breakfast from Stacked Pancake And Breakfast House in Barrie, 559 Essa Road.

Looking for a solid breakfast, brunch or lunch this place will get it done.

They offer a wide range of choices for your pancake stack or for me 2 of my favourites in one, the Waffle Breakfast Sandwich. Bacon and eggs in between 2 waffles plus a side of Home Fries.

They are currently open 7am to 3pm and you can order on the major delivery apps or pick up.

Visit their website at stackedpancakehouse.ca to see their menu, and order for pick up by calling 705-733-1403.