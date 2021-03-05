Takeout Takeaway - Cheeky Mama Bakery, The Halibut House

TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY - March 4

Pure Country 106 announcers are putting their money where their mouths are - quite literally.

Every Thursday night they are ordering food from another local eatery in order to support the owners and their staff who are being impacted by the Covid lockdown.

This week:

Carey chose Cheeky Mama Bakery and Cafe near Victoria Harbour

Neil picked The Halibut House in Barrie

You can read their reviews below, or listen here:

CAREY

On my way home from work, I dropped into the Cheeky Mama Bakery and Cafe - on Hwy 12, Victoria Harbour.

Harley and Nadia Pruett opened their restaurant last October, in the middle of a pandemic. While they weren't sure if the business would take off, thanks to the support of the community they have been able to keep their doors open.

The Cheeky Mama offers up a daily selection of deli sandwiches, all a variety of freshly baked breads. I chose two different kinds of sandwiches for the family to try - beef and cheddar on a soft pretzel bun and ham and havarti on a grilled baguette. Both featured a healthy stack of meat, and were served in a compostable container with a side of kettle chips.

They also offer a breakfast sandwich that looks phenomenal, as well as a selection of baked desserts including cakes, pies, cupcakes, squares - and butter tarts in a variety of different flavours. Sage enjoyed his mini cupcake and the butter tart connoisseur in our household gave them two thumbs up.

Highly recommend stopping in for a bite on your travels - check out their menu at the Cheeky Mama Baking website.

NEIL

I chose the Halibut House for my Takeout Takeaway based on a recommendation from multiple people. I called ahead with my order and time I wanted to pick up. It was ready for me as soon as I walked in.

They are located at 627 Cundles Rd. E just off the 400.

I was feeling pretty hungry and went with the SEAFOOD PLATTER. It included battered 6oz haddock, 3 battered black tiger shrimp, 3 breaded bay scallops and fresh cut fries (1690 Cals) $18.95 plus an extra piece of fish is perfect for two.

It comes wrapped in Newspaper and it is definitely worth the price. I was full and would definitely go back.

You can find their full menu and options for ordering at The Halibut House website.