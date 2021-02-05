Takeout Takeaway - Kathy's Bakery and Cicco's Ristorante

Jason and Carey are supporting local bars and restaurants through the Takeout Takeaway.

Every Thursday night they are ordering food from another local eatery in order to support the owners and their staff who are being impacted by the Covid lockdown.

This week they sampled:

Carey picked up from Kathy's Bakery in Orillia

Jason chose Cicco's Ristorante in Minesing



CAREY'S TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY - February 4, 2021

While I was really hankering for some schnitzel this week, it will have to wait until next week as the Schnitzel Haus re-opens on February 8th. Instead I decided to ourder takeout from Kathy's Bakery, at the corner of Colborne and Dufferin Street, across from Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia. Everyone at my house was glad I did!

Kathy's Bakery shop is currently open 9am to 3pm Fridays and Saturdays only until April, but you can usually find her in her warm and cozy kitchen baking to order the other days. To order just call 705-327-0153 or shoot her a message through her Facebook page.

I ordered a couple of meat pies, and while I was a little disappointed that she didn't have a lemon moran (merangue) pie available, she said she could hook me up with a tray of her prize winning butter tarts for dessert.

Ordering was easy. Pick up was convenient and socially distanced - and as an added bonus between the time I ordered and picked up - Kathy baked me a lemon moran pie! Now that is personal service.

While I was there, I ordered some hand decorated chocolate bunnies for my grandkids for Easter, and will be dropping back in before Valentine's Day for some of her really adorable and elaborate Valentine's cookies. And thanks to a generous donation from a customer, Olga Blonski, Kathy will be baking cupcakes for National Cupcake Day, with all proceeds going to the Orillia OSPCA. You can learn more about National Cupcake Day here.

I whipped up some garlic mashed potatoes and fresh veggies for the sides - and the family loved it!

Kathy's pastry is simply to die for - and it didn't take long for the meat pies and desserts to be devoured.

If you like home baking - you will love all that Kathy's Bakery has to offer.



JASON'S TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY - February 4, 2021

Cicco’s Ristorante

I hadn’t ordered Cicco’s since the beginning of the pandemic, which has been way too long, because it’s one of my favourite restaurants…and, it’s right around the corner from us in Minesing!

When they first moved into the village, we all thought we just scored a cool Pizza place to order from….but soon, every was saying the same thing….they couldn’t believe a small village like Minesing had a full on Italian Restaurant…and….it was awesome!

The restaurant is owned and run by husband and wife team Lindsay and Alex

I’ve tried everything on the menu….Chicken Parmesan, Build Your Own Pizza…you name it…but I quickly found my fave dish…the Cicco’s Wrap!

It’s Chicken, with salad, and some sort of sauce/dressing….no idea what it is…probably a closely guarded secret…bottom line…it’s addictive!

You can order it with fries or Salad, and it always leaves me either stuffed, or with something in the fridge to save for later

Can’t wait til this whole Pandemic is over, so we can slide in for some in room dining…always great to see locals in there warming up the barstools and hanging with the friendly staff

Fun Fact: We shot the video for ‘Meet Me Under the Mistletoe in the Basement Bowling Alley at the Minesing Community Centre: The pizza & wings I’m eating at the end of the vid (all through the vid) are from Cicco’s….in fact, it’s Lindsay in the vid delivering the Pizza on screen!

You can take a look at the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MyQ6antmdHk

Check out Cicco’s Ristorante….two Locations!

Minesing

1630 George Johnston Rd

705-722-0001

Barrie

170 Prince William Way

705-721-0005