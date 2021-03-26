Takeout Takeaway - LA Hills Pizzeria, Phelpston Roadhouse

TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY-March 25

Pure Country 106 announcers are putting their money where their mouths are - quite literally.

Every Thursday night they are ordering food from another local eatery in order to support the owners and their staff who are being impacted by the Covid lockdown, and they are encouraging listeners to do the same.

These are the restaurants we picked this week:

Carey - LA Hills in Lafontaine

Jason - The Phelpston Roadhouse

You can read their reviews below, or listen here:

CAREY

Thursday was a super busy day for me, and for Chris too - and we got our lines crossed when it came to the Takeout Takeaway. Chris had already left town by the time I got a hold of him to firm up the plans, and he didn't want to turn around.

So we went to Plan B - our local pizzeria.

LA Hills Pizzaria is located in the Esso gas station at the Corner of County Road 6 and Concession 16 in the Lafontaine, about 20 minutes away from home. Don't let the gas station part of the operation put you off. The food is freshly made, and excellent. While we ordered pizza - to the delight of the Tiny Terrorist and the Teenager - they actually offer a wide range of items, including ready to go Indian meals like butter chicken, samosas and curries!

We went with a couple of large pizzas with italian sausage, bacon and green olives - Delish, and it was more than enough for the four of us. Chris and I both have pizza for lunch!

You can call to pre-order at 705-533-2948 - and you can check them out on Facebook here.



JASON

The Phelpston Hotel has had more incarnations than I can count, and that's just in my lifetime! Starting way back to when ' people from the city' would bring the train up and stay at the very popular and lively lodge, 'The Phelpston' as it's come to be known has been a regular haunt for generations.

I can't count the times I played there through the late 80s and 90s with Cliff Legault and 3/4 Country, singing Randy Travis songs, and hanging with the locals…it was wall to wall….a few more incarnations later, and there was a pause in the action…..

…but thanks to new ownership, we now have The Phelpston Roadhouse! It's exactly what the name implies…(but no Patrick Swayze or Sam Elliot….much to the disappointment of my wife Terrine)

We're talking real Roadhouse food….my daughter loved the Deep Fried Pickles, Onion Rings,

my wife had Honey Garlic Wings and Fries

while my son and I destroyed the Cheeseburger Pizza….yup, the Cheeseburger Pizza!

Hamburger meet, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles Lettuce, Onions…and Roadhouse Sauce….which kind of makes it taste like a Big Mac!



The Phelpston Hotel is all heart, it's part of the landscape now, and the Phelpston Roadhouse menu is down to earth and comfortable just like the little hotel that always finds it's way. Check them out on Facebook here.

Go getcha some….and try the Cheeseburger Pizza…!!