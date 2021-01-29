Takeout Takeaway - Pie Wood Fired Pizza and Crazy Horse

Jason and Carey are supporting local bars and restaurants through the Takeout Takeaway.

Every Thursday night they are ordering food from another local eatery in order to support the owners and their staff who are being impacted by the Covid lockdown.

This week they sampled:

Carey went with the Pie Wood Fired Pizza Joint

Jason chose the Crazy Horse Sports Bar & Grill

Listen in here as we chatted about our experiences:

CAREY'S TAKE OUT TAKEAWAY - January 28, 2021

We felt like pizza, but wanted something a little out of the ordinary. Pie Wood Fired Pizza in Midland fit the bill.

I went with the $55 special - and the only difficult part was deciding what two kinds of pizza we wanted to go along with our 20-pack of beer. That's right, I ordered take out beer! First time.

I finally decided on the Slow and Low Pie (BBQ base, mozzarella, pulled pork, caramelized onions, topped with coleslaw and garlic aioli) and St. Lucia Pie for the kids (Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineappled, double smoked bacon, topped with shredded coconut and basil).

Ordering was easy. They have locations in Barrie and Midland. Midland is open for takeout from noon until 8pm, Tuesday to Saturday. I simply called 705-526-9847 on my way home from Orillia, placed my order and asked to pick it up in 45 minutes. When I got to the King Street restaurant, I waited for their text message, then put on my mask and went in to pick it up.

The family was leery about the pizza with the coleslaw, but it was AMAZING! Thumbs up from Bethany, Chris and me. I would get the Slow and Low Pie again, maybe two of them. The St. Lucia Pie is a twist on Hawaiian - but not to the kids taste. The adults enjoyed it, but preferred the other one.

And in case you are wondering - the case of beer was saved to enjoy over the weekend.

You can check out the menus for both Barrie and Midland Pie Wood Fired Pizza Joint locations here.

JASON'S TAKE OUT TAKEAWAY - January 28, 2021

Last night we ordered from Crazy Horse Sports Bar & Grill at Horseshoe Valley Resort. It was Pizza & Wings night, so we grabbed the Deluxe with 2 Lbs of Honey Garlic wings and fries, and a short time later....it was all gone.

Super easy, we just rang them at 705-835-2790, went at our pre set time, and a young lady with the most awesome Irish accent met us at a pick up window beside the front door, and it was game on.

Mom would have liked a little more cheese on the pizza, while Grace said it was perfect. Caleb and I were too busy eating soooo, lets just say it was all good!

And the Horsehoe Fries, the same ones you get when you're there skiing, Reminded us of hitting the slopes. Can't wait to do that again!

Crazy Horse - check out their menu here.

Go getcha some tonight!

For a list of local restaurants offering take out and delivery options - check out the Buy Local section of our website

