Takeout Takeaway - Port Cafe, Fancy's Fish and Chips

TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY - March 11

Pure Country 106 announcers are putting their money where their mouths are - quite literally.

Every Thursday night they are ordering food from another local eatery in order to support the owners and their staff who are being impacted by the Covid lockdown, and they are encouraging listeners to do the same.

This week:

Carey chose Port Cafe in Port McNicoll

Jason picked Fancy's Fish and Chips in Barrie

You can read their reviews below, or listen here:



CAREY

I haven't been to the little restaurant half way down the hill on Talbot Street in Port McNicoll since I went there years ago for breakfast with friends, so it was about time.

When Shawn lost his chef's job in the first Covid lockdown, he and his partner Linda decided to take a leap of faith, and opened up the Port Cafe in May.

I had the fish and chips - they were lightly battered the way I like them and the fries were fresh cut, crispy on the outside and tender inside. Chris was impressed with the half and half meal - the ribs were fall off the bone good and he wondered where they found chickens with wings that big!

The teenager devoured the Slip Burger - which is basically a handmade hamburger patty loaded up with meat. Perfect for your carnivore.

And the Tiny Terrorist enjoyed a chicken paddle with fries, and there was enough for him to have the leftovers for lunch today!

Now that the restrictions have eased, they have been able to re-open their dining area, with limits and dividers for physical distancing. That is good news for those who enjoy their breakfast menu, including Eggs Benedict!

Not only has the community supported Port Cafe since they opened - but Port Cafe has supported the community. They sponsor minor sports teams, held a community Christmas dinner delivering to those who could use a festive meal, and have started a suspended meals program where customers can buy anything from a coffee to a dinner that is posted on a menu board and can then be ordered by anyone who needs it - no judgement or questions asked.

You can call in to them at 705-506-2233 to order for takeout. They also deliver outside Port McNicoll for a small fee - just $5!

Check out their facebook page for more information.

JASON

I have lots of memories of going to Fancy's Fish and Chips @ 5 Belfarm Rd in Barrie with my family over the years

The Fancy's story:

Harry Fancy came to Canada at the age of 14 from Aberdare, Wales. He went back to Europe during the war and met Jane Harris in Wales. Returning to Canada after the war, Harry and his new bride Jane Fancy settled in Toronto. Jane & Harry bought their first store in the early 50s on their own with 2 small children.

The following is a list of their stores over the years:

Six Points Fish & Chips - Bloor & Dundas, Etobicoke

The Queensway Fish & chips - The Queensway, Etobicoke

Black Cat Fish & Chips - Morningside Rd., Westhill

Seville Fish & Chips - Brampton

Fancy's Fish & Chips - Essa Road, Barrie

Fancy's Fish & chips - Hwy. 11N., Orillia

Fancy's Fish & chips - Yonge St., Painswick

Check out the full history at their website.

Just like my wife, I like fish that ain't fishy. Isn't that odd? So, we went to Fancy's for the Halibut. Ha! See what I did there?!

Tons of awesome batter, fries are just the way I like them, with a side of Onion rings for fun. Lemon slice and tartar are a must.

The Take out is all the same great food I've always known, but I really miss dining in…I can't wait til we can go back surrounded by the fishing nets, plastic lobsters and star fish, the fish on the wall…and the giant fish table…..til then though, take out is just fine for the authentic Fancy's food we know and love



Fancy's is located at:

5 Bellfarm Rd, Barrie

Ontario, Canada

Check out their facebook page, or Call: 705-728-9594