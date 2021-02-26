Takeout Takeaway - Shawarma Time Grill, Hangar 26

TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY - February 25

Jason and Carey are putting their money where their mouths are - quite literally.

Every Thursday night they are ordering food from another local eatery in order to support the owners and their staff who are being impacted by the Covid lockdown.

This week they sampled:

Carey chose the Shawarma Time Grill in Orillia

Jason did takeout from Hangar 26 at Edenvale Airport

You can read their reviews below, or listen here:

CAREY'S TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY

Every day I drive by the Shawarma Time Grill on the corner of Memorial and the Hwy 12 bypass in Orillia - and think I should really pop in and give them a try.

I finally did this week, and I am glad I did.

It is run by a father and son team - with the father doing the cooking and the son running the till and assembling the orders.

As I was taking the meals home, I ordered a dozen falafels, a tub of tzatziki dip and a saladish. ( Like a chicken/donor/Greek salad wrap, but without the wrap!)

You know a place has good eats when it gets repeat business, and while I was waiting for my food, no less than three regulars came through the doors for lunch.

This was a first for the family - I am the only one who has had shawarma before. I cooked up some souvlaki kebabs and rice to accompany the takeout food, and we all sat down to a Mediterranean feast. The Teenager made himself a wrap, Chris mopped up the shwarma and garlic sauce left on his plate with his rice, but only the Tiny Terrorist enjoyed the falafel as much as I did. More for us!

Shawarma Time Grill is open for walk-ins, has some limited seating available, and can be ordered online for pick up or take out through the Skip the Dishes App, here.

One tip - make sure everyone in your house eats the tzatziki dip. GARLIC. Bam!

JASON'S TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY

So, my Dad was a pilot, we grew up around planes, and my sister is a Captain with Air Canada. I like airports. In fact, when I was getting my license, I used to fly over the old Edenvale military airport and just shake my head at all the big towers that had been erected in the middle of the runways. I always said, if someone had the money, they should buy that airport, move those towers and bring it back to it's former glor, and that's exactly what Milan Kroupa Sr did starting in 2003.

Fast forward a few years, and we now have a full on awesome restaurant there 'Hangar 26'!

They had just opened Jan 2020, when the pandemic hit, and I wondered how they are doing. They tell me that they didn't have a take out business to speak of before the pandemic hit, but say the locals have been supporting them all the way through the lockdowns, and that they are so very grateful for the support of the community.

Well, if you've tasted the food, it isn't hard to figure out why they have the support!

I ordered the Steak..10 oz, with Mushrooms. I hadn't had a steak in forever…I felt like a wild hungry caveman, it was awesome! Med Rare - perfect!

My wife got the Fish and Chips. She said the fish was exactly how she likes her fish - not fishy at all. Ha!

My kids went for the good old burgers and fries, and my mom got the quesadilla. None of it lasted very long!

Bottom line, the menu has something for everyone, you get lots, it's reasonably priced. And oh, and they have a fighter jet in their front yard.

Hangar 26 - Love it!