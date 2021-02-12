Takeout Takeaway - The Schnitzel Haus, CK Chinese Food

Jason and Carey on Pure Country 106 mornings are supporting Central Ontario bars and restaurants through the Takeout Takeaway project.

Every Thursday night they are ordering food from another local eatery in order to support the owners and their staff who are being impacted by the Covid lockdown.

This week they sampled:

Carey picked up from the Schnitzel Haus south of Orillia

Jason chose CK Chinese Food in Barrie

CAREY'S TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY - February 11, 2012

I have been craving a good schnitzel feed for weeks now, but wanted to wait until the Schnitzel Haus on Hwy 11 Southbound, south of Orillia (at the Petro Can) re-opened for takeout. I have heard so many good things, that as soon as they re-opened on Monday, February 8th, I took the first chance I got to pick up some pork schnitzel. I was not disappointed.

The Schnitzel Haus was plenty busy - you know when the OPP, Hydro and other tradespeople are stopping in for lunch - it's likely good eats. Even though it was busy - the chairs have been pushed to the outside and the tables have been pushed to the centre to make room for social distancing. There was hand santizer, and everyone in line was wearing masks.

The menu offers combos of all kinds - a mix and match selection of schnitizels (pork, chicken, veal, in spicy or classic) on a bun or not - as well as pierogies, potato pancakes - as well as kielbassa, sourkraut, regular and spicy pickled beets. As it was lunch time, and I was having it for dinner, I bought pork schnitzel by the pound. The price was very reasonalbe. For less than $35 I took home a half a pig in schnitzel!

I paired the schnitzel with roast potatoes and buttered carrots - and a dollop of polish horseradish mustard. Not only was it delicious and everyone had more than their fill, but there was even leftovers for me to take for lunch! That is rare indeed.

Check out the Schnitzel Haus on Facebook and at their website.



JASON'S TAKEOUT TAKEAWAY - Februrary 11, 2012

We thought it fitting to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year by ordering from a Family Run restaurant in Barrie.

Our family started ordering from CK Chinese food when they were one of the few businesses on Bayfield Street North. Once located where we now find Sleep Country, CK are now located at 7 Glenwood Dr. Unit 2, Barrie

I remember pulling up, having our name called, and being handed this huge paper bag filled with the most awesome smelling food you can imagine!

The location doesn't matter though, it's still the same amazing family recipes that have kept everyone coming back for more for over 40 years!

I'm a creature of habit, Vegetable Low Mein, Chicken Balls, Fried Rice...but switch it up every now and then...ginger chicken...sesame chicken, ...and the ribs are AWESOME!.....bonus for Dad?...I'm the only one who likes Egg Rolls so I get to hog 'em all to myself.

Bottom line....there's a reason they've been a staple in Barrie for over 40 years.

Just give them a call at 705-728-8811 to place your order...usually ready in about 20 mins for pick up....same paper bag, and same aweseom smell I remember from when I was a kid!

You can check out their menu at the CK Chinese Food website.