Teeing up for Soldiers Annual Not-So-Classic Golf tourney

Returning for the 25th year with a reimagined hybrid format, the Sodiers' Foundation Not-So-Classic Golf Tournament is better than ever! Taking advantage of this exciting new format, golfers now have the opportunity to craft an experience unique to their style of play and taste. Choose between six local courses and five restaurants, all supporting Soldiers' Memorial Hospital's goal to provide enhanced patient care.

Register today to golf and dine on your own time this summer. With three packages to choose from, golfers can play a solo round for $150, families can get together for $300, and foursomes can play a round for $600. Each package includes a certificate to one of the region's five favourite restaurants, a sleeve of balls, tees, wine, exclusive swag, and much more—all in addition to a round of golf and an untold number of memories.

Players also have the opportunity to participate in a city-wide silent auction. With bidding open from July 8th-15th, you can support Soldiers' while walking away with some fantastic items to remember this year's Not-So-Classic Tournament.

Since 1997, the Soldiers’ golf event has raised more than $2.3 million toward programs and equipment critical to the sustained health of the Soldiers' community. With player packages and sponsorship opportunities still available, you can help make the 25th Annual Soldiers' Not-So-Classic Tournament the biggest year to date!

Soldiers' Memorial Hospital relies on community donations and organizations like yours to meet the needs of our community not supported through government funding. For more information and to register for this event, please visit HospitalClassic.ca