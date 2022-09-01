Teen seriously hurt in dirt bike crash in Elmvale

Officer's from the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a collision in Elmvale on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at 8:48 p.m.

Police attended to the area of Robinson Road and Yonge Street South in the town of Elmvale in response to a collision between a pickup truck and a dirt bike. This occurred as a group of youth travelled along town streets. One dirt bike became involved in a collision while the three other bikes fled the scene. The 15-year-old dirt bike driver involved in the collision was flown to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP is reminding off-road vehicle drivers to exercise caution and ride within laws that are designed to keep you safe while operating any type of off-road vehicle (ORV). ALL Provincial and County of Simcoe roads remain restricted for off-road vehicle use. ORV's are permitted on most municipal roads in Springwater with a few exceptions. Operator's must be 16 years of age or older WITH a valid G2, M2 driver's licence or greater to drive along a permitted road. ORV's must be equipped with a licence plate and the operator must be in possession of a driver's licence, registration permit and proof of insurance. When on the trails, also a valid trail pass.

With the days getting shorter and having fewer hours of daylight, operators need to be aware of the time they head out for a ride, especially when not equipped with lighting. Darkness and lack of lighting can lead to tragic outcomes.

OPP investigations into ORV collisions continue to show that losing control, alcohol consumption, lack of experience and overall carelessness are major contributing factors in severe injuries and deaths. Drivers need to remember that the size and horsepower of some of these units are on the increase. They are not always afforded the level of respect they require.

The Huronia West OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or at 1-888-310-1122.