Teenager sent to hospital after a dirt bike crash near Alliston
On Sunday June 27, 2021 at approximately 7:25 p.m., members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious collision on 5th Line east of Sideroad 15 in the Town of New Tecumseth.
The collision involved two vehicles - a black GMC Sierra and a Suzuki dirt bike.
The initial investigation revealed that the GMC Sierra was travelling east bound on 5th Line and collided with a dirt bike travelling north bound from one trail end crossing over to another.
The driver of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old male from New Tecumseth, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital then later airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre.
The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing. No charges have been laid at this time.
Long time Soldiers' employee takes home 50/50 jackpotA long time clerk on the Surgical and Rehab Floor of Orillia's Sodliers Memorial hospital had 33,570 reasons to celebrate this past weekend after winning the June 25th 50/50 Raffle Grand Prize.
After 90 days, OPP say it's finders keepers for Orangeville girlThe Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is happy to reward the integrity of a youth member in our community by returning to her the money she found and handed over to police