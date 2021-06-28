iHeartRadio
19°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Teenager sent to hospital after a dirt bike crash near Alliston

OPP

On Sunday June 27, 2021 at approximately 7:25 p.m., members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious collision on 5th Line east of Sideroad 15 in the Town of New Tecumseth.

The collision involved two vehicles - a black GMC Sierra and a Suzuki dirt bike. 

The initial investigation revealed that the GMC Sierra was travelling east bound on 5th Line and collided with a dirt bike travelling north bound from one trail end crossing over to another. 

The driver of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old male from New Tecumseth, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital then later airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre. 

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing. No charges have been laid at this time.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca