Teenager sent to hospital after a dirt bike crash near Alliston

On Sunday June 27, 2021 at approximately 7:25 p.m., members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious collision on 5th Line east of Sideroad 15 in the Town of New Tecumseth.

The collision involved two vehicles - a black GMC Sierra and a Suzuki dirt bike.

The initial investigation revealed that the GMC Sierra was travelling east bound on 5th Line and collided with a dirt bike travelling north bound from one trail end crossing over to another.

The driver of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old male from New Tecumseth, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital then later airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing. No charges have been laid at this time.