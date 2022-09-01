Terry Fox's brother Fred makes a return visit to Orillia
More special memories were created in Orillia on August 31st, as Fred Fox met with cancer survivors and police officers who ensured his brother Terry’s safety back in 1980.
Organizers of next month’s Orillia Terry Fox Run for cancer research coordinated Fred’s appearance with Terry’s Team (cancer survivors) at the “Breakfast for Champions” at Bayside Restaurant. Fox presented a certificate of appreciation to owner Eli Bilissis for his generosity at this event over the years.
Then it was on to OPP General Headquarters to meet with two now-retired officers who were among many assigned to escort Terry Fox during the Marathon of Hope 42 years ago. As photos were taken near a recently restored 1980’s era Harley Davidson police motorcycle, Fred Fox expressed his family’s gratitude to the OPP and other police services who ensured younger brother Terry’s safety after he entered Ontario. He also expressed his appreciation for the ongoing contributions former and current OPP members make to support Terry Fox Runs and events in their communities.
42 years ago on September 1st, Terry Fox ended his bid to cross Canada when cancer returned to his lungs.
Terry Fox Runs will be held on Sunday, September 18th in Orillia, Gravenhurst, Barrie, Heart of Georgian Bay (Midland area), Sugarbush (Oro-Medonte), Lagoon City-Brechin, Beaverton and across Canada.
Participants and volunteers raised more than $43,209 for the Terry Fox Foundation for Cancer Research during the second consecutive virtual Orillia Terry Fox Run in 2021. That surpassed its one-dollar-per-Orillia resident goal for the 13th consecutive year, bringing the cumulative total raised to $854,025.68
Information on the Orillia Terry Fox Run:
What: Orillia Terry Fox Run returns with continued public health and safety precautions being observed
When: Sunday, September 18, 2022; Registration (free but mandatory) begins at 11:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies and Warm-up at 12:40 p.m.; Run starts at 1:00 p.m.
Where: Couchiching Beach Park, Walk, Ride, Blade, Run starting on Terry Fox Circle; 1-km, 5-km and 10-km routes available using Orillia’s beautiful waterfront trail system
How: Register as an individual, family or a team online – start your fundraising effort! https://run.terryfox.ca/orillia
Why: Because it’s the 42nd anniversary of Terry’s Marathon of Hope! Because Terry told us no one would ever call him a ‘quitter’. Because innovative cancer research can’t quit either.
Donate, register or fundraise at https://run.terryfox.ca/3643
