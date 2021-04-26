The 2021 Oscar Highlights and Lowlights!

You can't please everyone. People are NOT happy that CHADWICK BOSEMAN lost the Best Actor trophy to ANTHONY HOPKINS. It actually led to a very anticlimactic ending to the show, because Best Actor was the last statue given out, ... Anthony wasn't there to accept, but did express his surprse and gratitude via video message

GLENN CLOSE provided the most viral moment of the night by shaking her backside to "Da Butt". It was during a bit where LIL REL HOWERY was quizzing people about Oscar-nominated songs....check out her moves here!

As threatened, winners were encouraged to spend a little more time yapping, and many of them did. They also showed a lot fewer movie clips throughout the show . . . most notably during the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards.

Legit highlights were few and far between, but for my money, TYLER PERRY won the night when he called on Americans to MEET IN THE MIDDLE while accepting the Humanitarian Award.

He said, quote, "I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are black or white. Or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer or because they are Asian. I would hope we would refuse hate.

"And I want to take this . . . humanitarian award and dedicate it to anyone who wants to stand in the middle . . . Because that's where healing, that's where conversation happens, that's where change happens. It happens in the middle.

"Anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgment, and to help lift someone's feet off the ground, this one is for you, too."

The Complete Oscars Winners List



Best Picture: "Nomadland"

Best Animated Feature Film: "Soul"

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"

Best Adapted Screenplay: "The Father"

Best Original Screenplay: "Promising Young Woman"

Best Documentary Feature: "My Octopus Teacher"

Best Documentary (Short Subject): "Colette"

Best International Feature: "Another Round" (Denmark)

Best Visual Effects: "Tenet"

Best Film Editing: "Sound of Metal"

Best Sound: "Sound of Metal". Beginning this year, the Academy combined Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing to form a single Best Sound category.

Best Costume Design: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Best Production Design: "Mank"

Best Cinematography: "Mank"

Best Original Score: "Soul"

Best Original Song: "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best Short Film (Animated): "If Anything Happens I Love You"

Best Short Film (Live Action): "Two Distant Strangers"