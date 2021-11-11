The 55th Annual CMA Awards when off without a hitch....what a night!!

LUKE COMBS won his first Entertainer of the Year at last night's 55th Annual CMA Awards, but CHRIS STAPLETON dominated. He took home six awards. He won Male Vocalist of the Year . . . and Album of the Year for "Starting Over". And his song"Starting Over" earned him Single of the Year and Song of the Year. (He was a double-winner in those two categories for also being a producer and songwriter.)



Other notable winners included CARLY PEARCE breaking through to win her first Female Vocalist of the Year . . . and JIMMIE ALLEN taking home New Artist of the Year. Jimmie cried during his moving, and heartfelt acceptance speech.



BROTHERS OSBORNE won their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year trophy, and T.J. OSBORNE

I believe the CMAs have their new permanent host. LUKE BRYAN was relaxed and in control the whole night. His jokes weren't very good, but he didn't write them anyway. Don't be surprised if he matches Vince Gill, who hosted every year from 1992 to 2003.



As for the performances: MIRANDA LAMBERT kicked it into gear with an opening medley of her hits. It was tight.

ERIC CHURCH's strong performance of "Heart on Fire" was awesome,

The future of country is in good hands with GABBY BARRETT. Her elegant performance of "The Good Ones" was great. The song was written in honor of her husband, CADE FOEHNER, and he was alongside playing guitar and singing.

My eyes were NOT on KANE BROWN and CHRIS YOUNG when they were singing "Famous Friends". Why? There was a giant screen behind them flashing yearbook photos of famous country stars. Everyone loved it.

This was special: MICKEY GUYTON performed "Love My Hair" with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards. They were introduced by Faith Fennidy, the girl who inspired the song after being sent home from school because of her braided hair.

Then it was back to Chris Stapleton ...... He was backed by a string orchestra when he sang "Cold". It highlighted his amazing voice even more than usual, if that's possible.

And then he came back later to help JENNIFER HUDSON who did an Aretha Franklin-inspired tribute to country music. Chris started out in the background playing guitar, and then he stepped forward and they both belted it out like nobody's business



Finally, it was great to see ALAN JACKSON set aside his recent health struggles and take stage to announce the Entertainer of the Year.



Here's your complete list of winners . . .

Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Carly Pearce

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

New Artist of the Year: Jimmie Allen

Album of the Year: "Starting Over", Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year: "Starting Over", Chris Stapleton. It's a songwriter's award so he shares it with Mike Henderson.

Single of the Year: "Starting Over", Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year: "Half of My Hometown", Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year: "Half of My Hometown", Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney