The bus stops here; new stop at Orillia Recreation Centre

Starting next week, the wheels on the bus will be turning towards the Orillia Recreation Centre at 255 West St. S.

Effective June 27, 2022, the South A and South B Orillia Transit Routes will commence service to the Orillia Recreation Centre main entry every 30 minutes during regular transit service hours. (See the Route Map.)

“Our new Orillia Recreation Centre is an incredible facility for the whole community. Adding this stop will provide added accessibility to the services and amenities available and we are pleased to offer this service to our residents,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

The City’s transit division has been exploring options in cooperation with the City’s transit operator, TOK Transit, to provide service to the Orillia Recreation Centre while maintaining scheduling adherence and keeping the existing stops on the current route.

The City will continue to monitor the timing of the route and should the new stop at the Orillia Recreation Centre impact scheduling adherence, further adjustments to the routes may be required to accommodate the new stop.

For more information regarding Orillia Transit, including transit schedules and maps, visit orillia.ca/transit.