The latest COVID 19 Updates from Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit
COVID-19
Highlights
- There have been 9,824 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka since COVID-19 was first identified in Canada.
- There have been 430 new cases reported to the health unit for the current week. There were 712 new cases reported to the health unit last week (week of April 11th), 7% higher than the 665 cases reported for the week of April 4th.
- There have been 16 COVID-19 deaths so far in April. In March, 12 Simcoe Muskoka residents died from COVID-19.
- To date 2,166 local cases have tested positive for the COVID-19 variant of concern UK B.1.1.7 (UK), 29 cases have tested positive for the P.1 variant of concern (Brazil), 2 cases have tested positive for the B.1.351 variant of concern (South Africa) and an additional 544 cases have screened positive (awaiting confirmatory testing).
- Over 175,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka, including doses administered by local pharmacies. Nearly 159,800 individuals living in Simcoe Muskoka have received their first dose of vaccine, which represents over 25% of the total population.
- Most COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas. Click here view the epidemic curve by municipality. https://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/MicroSites/Media/Health%20Stats/Instant%20Atlas/HealthMAPS_COVID_Dashboard20210423/index.html#epicurve
- Seniors 80 years of age and older had the highest rate of infection in January, with over 90% of these cases associated with an institutional outbreak. Young adults (18-34 years) had the highest rate of infection in February and March.
- The vast majority of COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka have recovered from the infection.
COVID-19 Case and Vaccine Summary Table, Simcoe Muskoka
COVID-19 Weekly Case, Hospitalization and Deaths Table, Simcoe Muskoka
Additional data are available on the following topics:
- COVID-19 Case Characteristics and Geographic Distribution: summaries of local case counts and rates by age, sex, socioeconomic characteristics (e.g. household income, visible minority status), and geography over time, as well as weekly incidence rates for County of Simcoe and the District of Muskoka.
- Severity of COVID-19 Cases: summary of local hospitalizations and deaths.
- COVID-19 Outbreaks: summary of local COVID-19 outbreaks, including a change from previous posting, case counts by outbreak settings and list of all local COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the pandemic.
- Trends Over Time: graphs and tables illustrating the evolution of the pandemic including, epidemic curve, 7-day case rolling average, incidence rates, reproductive number over time (Rt) and severity of cases (hospitalizations, deaths).
- Variants of Concern/Mutations of Interest : information on the presence of variants of concern (VOC) and screened positive (mutations of interest) cases and outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka.
- COVID-19 Testing: summary of weekly COVID-19 testing completed in Simcoe County and District of Muskoka as well as percent positivity.
- COVID-19 Immunizations: summary of immunizations administered by dose in Simcoe County and District of Muskoka.
- Forecast Modeling: summary of provincial modeling to date as well as case count projections based on local data.
- COVID-19 Local Impact Survey: Online survey results from November 2020 outlining the financial, mental, physical and social impacts of the pandemic on the local population.
- Technical Notes and Definitions: Detailed information on definitions of case types, acquisitions and other technical details related to analysis of data.
COVID-19 Interactive Tools
- COVID-19 Case Explorer: an interactive map with detailed information on COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka. Click here for a mobile friendly list of all cases in Simcoe Muskoka. See Data Change Log at the bottom of the case list for a highlight of major data updates.
- COVID-19 Monitoring Dashboard: a snapshot of the COVID-19 pandemic status in Simcoe Muskoka across four dimensions: virus spread and containment, laboratory testing, health system capacity and public health system capacity.
- Provincial COVID-19 Response Framework: information explaining the currently selected zone of public health measures for Simcoe Muskoka.
All data reported are preliminary and subject to change as COVID-19 cases continue to be investigated.
Page Last Modified: April 23, 2021
