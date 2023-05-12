The next Our Health panel takes a look at the Operating Room

The operating room is an integral part of any hospital and can be the place where the most intense and fast-paced medical procedures happen. It’s a hub of activity with surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and other professionals working in harmony to ensure the best possible patient outcome.

For a personal look at the intricacies of the operating room, mark May 17, 2023 on your calendar for the next Our Health event - A Night at the Theatre, aka, the Operating Room. It will be held in-person at the Midland Cultural from 7:30 to 9 pm as well as broadcast across the region by Rogers TV.

“This is a perfect opportunity if you’ve ever wondered what happens behind the scenes in the operating room,” says Dr. Ian Wagg, one of Midland’s local physicians who, until March 2023, was the Chief of Anesthesia at Georgian Bay General Hospital. “We encourage you to join us for an exclusive peek into our world of highly specialized professionals who work cohesively as a team to navigate the complexities of the operating room.”

From the sterile environment to the advanced technology used, you’ll learn about the intricate details of the operating room. Four panelists are lined up to help us explore this fast-paced world and gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the hard work and dedication of the medical professionals who make it all possible in our community.

The panel includes experts in their respective fields and come with a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with you; Dr. Paige Churchill, Chief of Surgery at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Karen Redpath, Director of Clinical Services at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Michael Thor, Senior Portfolio Manager at TD Wealth Private Investment Advice who brings his perspective as a surgical patient and Dr. Ian Wagg, GP Anesthesiologist and Hospitalist at Georgian Bay General Hospital. Dr. Keith Rose, a retired anesthesiologist, is the event moderator and chair of the Our Health Advisory Committee.

Together they will provide you with a comprehensive picture of what happens behind the scenes in the operating room.

As we dive into the world of health and wellness, Dr. Rose says “this is a chance to visit the inside of an operating room while sitting in a comfortable chair and hear about the experiences of both experts and someone sharing their health emergency. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots, as I spent the first 36 years of my career inside an operating room.”

Please register for A Night at the Theatre, aka, the Operating Room to join in-person at the Midland Cultural Centre. Admission is free. Thanks to media partner Rogers TV, Our Health is also broadcast live through its regional channels (Channels 53, 65 and 10) and YouTube site. For more information visit https://www.midlandculturalcentre.com/ourhealth.