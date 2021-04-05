The Orillia Perch Festival 2021

Orillia perch Festival

The 40 Anniversary of the Orillia Perch Festival is still on! - The Festival has had to adjust to the Covid-19 restrictions. We have invested in making the event possible with the move to a virtual event format.



We have partnered with the Computer Sciences Departments of Georgian College, Snap'd Media and several social media groups to create a virtual version of the fishing in the Orillia Perch Festival. This is to keep people socially distancing.

The anglers still have to catch perch. They use their cell phones to submit a picture of the perch they caught. Their phone number has their registration number(s) integrated with their submission. Individually anglers can only submit one fish per day as in previous years.

Pictures will be scanned so do not use the same perch twice. This submission qualifies anglers for their daily draw, that week's weekly draw and for the Grand Prize Draws. Adults and kids still have their own categories.

The Tagged Perch are now in a Geofencing area which is a containment field of GPS locations of Lakes Simcoe and Couchiching and Simcoe County. Random GPS scans will locate the winning angler by using their picture submission location.

This requires all anglers to agree to the Perch Festival accessing their phone's GPS location. This method should actually increase the number of tags caught. The draws are also done by a random selection program. As usual the more days you fish, the more chances you have to win!



The 2021 Orillia Perch Festival runs April 17 to May 15 which offers 29 days of Fishing

Starting the beginning of April the www.orillia.com web site will have information, a printable on line Perch Book with all the prizes and updates for participants.

This site is for registering and payment as well.

Adults $25. Kids $5.



The Orillia Perch Festival lives on in a more virtual array

The Prizes and Awards are still real! - You still Just Fish to Win!







General Info



Yes, we are honouring last year' Paid registration. We will be contacting you soon on how to re register.

Please read the following as how you register your daily catch for all the draws has changed.



The geographic fishing area of the Orillia Perch Festival now encompasses all of Lakes Simcoe and Couchiching and the waterways of Simcoe County. This allows anglers to submit their catch anywhere the fish. This addresses the social distancing that is needed to keep anglers under the protocols of the safe distancing. To comply with social distancing protocols certain areas like marinas, boating channels and land fishing will be blacked out as available fishing areas. Boating channels are, by law, actually non fishing areas.



If you do not hear from us by the beginning of April please check with the Chamber 705-326-4424 or info@orillia.com

www.orillia.com is the web site for registration, down loading of the fishing app., new rules and regulations and how to submit your catch. There's even a printable virtual Perch Festival Book with all the sponsors, prizes, fishing tips and Festival



We are still testing the fishing app so it is up and running to our satisfaction. Please be patient.



Note: We do not foresee any further restrictions on fishing. If some major issue does arise we have little choice but to comply with the regional Boards of Health.





Doug Bunker, Perch Festival Director

c/o Orillia District Chamber of Commerce

757 West St. South Orillia, ON

L3V 7N6

Cell -705-330-1202

events@orillia.com

www.orillia.com



