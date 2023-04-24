The OSPCA Draws for Paws prize has now topped $60K

With the grand prize draw only days away and the jackpot currently sitting at close to $60,000, meow is the purr-fect time to buy tickets for the Ontario SPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery for your chance to win BIG.

The Grand Prize Draw will take place on April 28, 2023 and there’s still time to buy tickets. The cost is 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20, or – to celebrate the Ontario SPCA’s 150th anniversary – when you purchase 200 tickets for $40, you’ll receive an additional 150 bonus tickets! Tickets can be purchased online at ontariospcalottery.ca

The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding and depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals. Funds from the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals.

“The excitement is building as we get closer to our Grand Prize deadline,” says Carol Beard, Manager, Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre. “One lucky individual is going to take home a sizeable cash prize, and everyone who played can feel good knowing that their ticket purchase has helped change the lives of animals in need of care and shelter.”

To learn more, or to buy tickets, visit ontariospcalottery.ca

Lottery License No. RAF 1302173

Check out this video for more cuteness!