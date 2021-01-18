It used to be that takeout or delivery was associated with fast food and pizza.

But these days, restaurants hit hard by pandemic restrictions are relying on take out and delivery to stay afloat.

Some experts believe that by the time the restrictions lift, as many as a third of restaurants won't be re-opening their doors to customers. That is not only devastating for restauranteurs and their staff, but it will also limit the choices for people who make dining out part of their regular routines.

In an effort to support local, we have decided to order dinner every Thursday from a different small independent restaurant in Barrie, Orillia or Midland, until the Stay at Home order is lifted and restaurants can re-open their doors to customers. We will feature our choices, and our reviews each Friday.

We encourage you to do the same, and would love to hear about your experiences, and welcome your suggestions.

You can check out the Experience Simcoe County website for a list of local restaurants offering take out and delivery.

Bon Appetite

Jason and Carey

Pure Country Mornings