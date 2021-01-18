iHeartRadio
-6°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

The Pure Country "Takeout Takeaway" in support of local restaurants

takeout food

It used to be that takeout or delivery was associated with fast food and pizza.

But these days, restaurants hit hard by pandemic restrictions are relying on take out and delivery to stay afloat.

Some experts believe that by the time the restrictions lift, as many as a third of restaurants won't be re-opening their doors to customers. That is not only devastating for restauranteurs and their staff, but it will also limit the choices for people who make dining out part of their regular routines.

In an effort to support local, we have decided to order dinner every Thursday from a different small independent restaurant in Barrie, Orillia or Midland, until the Stay at Home order is lifted and restaurants can re-open their doors to customers. We will feature our choices, and our reviews each Friday.

We encourage you to do the same, and would love to hear about your experiences, and welcome your suggestions.

You can check out the Experience Simcoe County website for a list of local restaurants offering take out and delivery.

Bon Appetite

Jason and Carey
Pure Country Mornings

You may be interested in...

  • bus shelter

    Barrie opens transit terminal as a warming centre

    The city of Barrie has created a temporary warming centre at the downtown bus terminal on Maple Avenue. As of today, Monday, January 18, 2021, anyone who needs to get warm - day or night - can access the bus terminal to get out of the cold.
  • penetang

    Penetanguishene budget approved with a small increase

    Penetanguishene Council approved the 2021 budget, which include expenditures totaling $22.9 million ($14.2 million operating & $8.7 million capital). Town staff worked closely with Council to meet the target of a 1.5% increase.
  • Spirit of Giving

    Pure Country has the Spirit of Giving in support of RVH!

    Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, CTV Barrie, 104.1 The Dock and Pure Country 106 joined forces in November to host a holiday season fundraiser – the Spirit of Giving - which included a radiothon and streamathon - which raised an incredible amount of money to support patient care at the hospital.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca