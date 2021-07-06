The time has come to go #BACKTOBURLS

REPUBLIC LIVE ANNOUNCES ARTIST LINEUP FOR FIRST THREE EVENTS IN ‘ENDLESS SUMMER SERIES’

Our Lady Peace, Brett Kissel, Tebey, The Trews, Jess Moskaluke, I Mother Earth, The Blue Stones and more!

#BACKTOBURLS FOR CONCERTS AND CAMPING

Toronto ON (July 6, 2021) – Republic Live proudly announces the ‘Endless Summer Series’, celebrating an all-Canadian mixed-genre outdoor concert series with camping available. The first event kicks off August long weekend at Burl’s Creek, following the Province’s Stage 2 Covid regulations and featuring physical distancing. Festival fans, concert goers and traditional campers can all reunite under one sky to enjoy the great outdoors and great music in a covid-safe space.

As a venue, Burl’s Creek Event Grounds typically has over 40,000 fans in attendance for Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Canada’s largest country and camping festival. With nearly 600 acres of event space, the venue can host over 70,000 fans, and will utilize the ample space to operate safely at an extremely reduced concert capacity of 5,000 fans.

Todd Jenereaux, EVP of Republic Live, shared “We are excited to reopen! We are ready! We are thrilled about the long-overdue return of live music as we introduce The Endless Summer Concert Series at Burl’s Creek. Looking back and thinking forward, we are confident to bring everyone back with new health and safety protocols. We have developed our plans to comply with all Covid-specific provisions as mandated by the Province of Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka Regional District Health Unit and will continue to monitor as we progress into stage three.”

Public health measures will be in effect at the event, including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization and mandatory masks in public areas — not unlike the current guidelines in place for restaurant patios, campgrounds and parks. Concert tickets will be sold only in groups of four, so gather three of your favourite music fans, pick your favourite show and book your space within Ontario’s favourite concert venue.

Stan and Eva Dunford, venue owners, also shared their excitement by explaining, “The focus of the ‘Endless Summer Series’ is to celebrate the magic of live outdoor events once again. Fresh open air, summer sun, camping under the stars and the curated Canadian line up of artists will showcase the much anticipated return of concerts to Burl’s Creek. A destination either as a day trip to reunite with bands and the experience of live music or a much-needed weekend getaway camping among music fans. We’re here for you, let the fun begin, because getting outside and safely reuniting with friends is important to all of us. It’s time to create unforgettable memories once again that will last a lifetime.”



Fri, July 30th – Sun, Aug 1st: Classic Rock Tribute Bands

Weekend tickets starting at $44.99/person + tax and fees

Weekend camping passes starting at $89.99 + tax and fees

BOOTS & HEARTS PRESENTS

Friday, Aug 6th: Brett Kissel, Jess Moskaluke and Cory Marks

Saturday, Aug 7th: Tebey, David Boyd Janes, Vanessa Marie Carter

+ The Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase presented by Coors Original

Weekend tickets starting at $69.99/person + tax and fees

Weekend camping passes starting at $69.99 + tax and fees

Friday, Aug 13th: The Trews, The Blue Stones and Ferraro

Saturday, Aug 14th: Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth and MONOWHALES

Starting prices for Single Day tickets (Fri $24.99 and Sat $69.99)

and Weekend tickets ($79.99)

Weekend camping passes starting at $69.99

*Prices excludes tax + fees

More announcements to come; for more information, visit burlscreek.com or follow along on socials @burlscreek.

About Burl's Creek Event Grounds Burl's Creek is Canada's largest outdoor event venue, with the capacity for more than 100,000 people and 45,000 campers. Spread over nearly 600 acres of pristinely landscaped grounds, featuring multiple natural amphitheatres and forested performance areas. The venue is owned and operated by Republic Live, producers of Canada’s largest country and camping festival, Boots and Hearts, and other award winning festivals. Burl's Creek has played host to many of the biggest names in entertainment including The Rolling Stones, Blake Shelton, Neil Young, Miranda Lambert, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, The Killers and many more.

Website: www.burlscreek.com

Instagram: @burlscreek

Twitter: @burlscreek

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BurlsCreekPark