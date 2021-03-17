They can't go out, so Orillia Rotary is hosting Girls Night In instead

The pandemic isn't going to prevent the Rotary Club of Orillia from hosting their annual Girls Night Out event - but instead of out at Fern Resort, the Girls will be staying in this year.

Girls Night In will feature all the fellowship, fun and prizes that attendees have come to expect, just virtually from the comfort of home.

Toyin Crandell, Chair of Public Relations for the Rotary Club of Orillia joined Jason and Carey to talk about the event:

The deadline to purchase your raffle tickets is March 21st, and the event will be held virtually on April 5, 2021.

Here is the link to purchase your tickets, with proceeds supporting all the good work done by the Rotary Club of Orillia, and Women's Health at Soldiers Memorial Hospital.