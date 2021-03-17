iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

They can't go out, so Orillia Rotary is hosting Girls Night In instead

Rotary Club Event Flyer

The pandemic isn't going to prevent the Rotary Club of Orillia from hosting their annual Girls Night Out event - but instead of out at Fern Resort, the Girls will be staying in this year.

Girls Night In will feature all the fellowship, fun and prizes that attendees have come to expect, just virtually from the comfort of home.

Toyin Crandell, Chair of Public Relations for the Rotary Club of Orillia joined Jason and Carey to talk about the event:

 

The deadline to purchase your raffle tickets is March 21st, and the event will be held virtually on April 5, 2021.

Here is the link to purchase your tickets, with proceeds supporting all the good work done by the Rotary Club of Orillia, and Women's Health at Soldiers Memorial Hospital.

You may be interested in...

  • mona winner

    Cumberland Beach woman turns $1 into $100k

    Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Mona Ritter of Cumberland Beach. Mona matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 2, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!
  • vaccinations

    Time extended for second dose of vaccines

    As of March 10, the majority of people who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will get their second dose 16 weeks later. The move is intended to allow more people to be protected from COVID-19 during this time of limited vaccine supply.
  • needles

    Health unit seeks feedback on new supervised consumption sites

    The Supervised Consumption Site (SCS) Selection Advisory Committee has added new sites to the existing options for an SCS in Barrie and is currently looking for community feedback on these additional proposed sites. We have a link to the survey at our website.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca