Think your pet is Ontario's Cutest Adopted Animal>

Time is running out to enter Ontario’s Cutest Adopted Animal Photo Contest

Is Ontario’s cutest adopted animal curled up on your couch right now? Time is running out to enter them in the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s iAdopt for the Holidays photo contest for the title of Ontario’s Cutest Adopted Animal.

If you have an adopted animal at home, visit iadopt.ca to submit their photo before Dec. 17 for your chance to win some great weekly prizes, and a chance to win the grand prize – a $500 PetSmart gift card to help check off all the gifts on your furry friend’s list. The entry with the most votes at the end of the contest will win the grand prize, so encourage your family and friends to vote.

Ontario’s Cutest Adopted Animal Photo Contest is part of the Ontario SPCA’s iAdopt for the Holidays campaign, presented by Swiffer®. The holiday adoption campaign runs until Dec. 31 at Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province to find loving forever homes for as many animals as possible. With many people enjoying time off during the holidays and being home together as a family, now is the perfect time to welcome an animal into your life. To see animals available for adoption, visit iadopt.ca

If you’re not able to adopt right now, you can still help an animal in need. Visit iadopt.ca to give back to animals in need while finding the purr-fect gift for that special someone on your holiday list by shopping the Ontario SPCA’s Paws & Give™ online giving store.

“Ontario’s Cutest Adopted Animal Photo Contest is about showcasing adopted animals to celebrate and promote adoption,” says Tracy McElman, Provincial Manager, Community Programming & Animal Centre Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Through the Ontario SPCA’s iAdopt for the Holidays adoption campaign, we want to give every animal in need the chance to have a loving family to call their own.”

To celebrate adoption and change an animal’s life this holiday season, visit iadopt.ca