This was the OPP's first clue that the driver might be impaired

An unusual stop was made at a Springwater RIDE check on Monday night.

Huronia West OPP officers say they heard what sounded like metal screeching on pavement getting closer and closer. With Christmas still a few weeks off, they didn't think it was the sound of Santa's sleigh runners on the road.

It was a vehicle that had lost a tire and was riding on its rim. Officer say from all appearances it had been driven that way for a while.

After a brief investigation the 39-year-old Springwater woman behind the wheel was arrested and charged with drunk driving. Her license was suspended, the vehicle with the missing tire was towed to the impound yard.