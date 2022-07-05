This week's Covid-19 pop up clinics in Simcoe-Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from July 4 to July 9. Walk-ins for first and second doses for individuals five years and older, third and booster doses for individuals 12 and up, and fourth doses for people 60 years and older as well as Indigenous individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over are available at the following pop-up locations:

Monday, July 4

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic (Walk-ins only) – Collingwood Library, 55 Ste. Marie St., Collingwood

Time: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Parkview Community Centre, 189 Blake St., Barrie

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic (Walk-in only) - Wasaga Beach RecPlex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Huntsville Active Living Centre, 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic - Penetanguishene Public Library, 24 Simcoe St., Penetanguishene

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library, 425 Holland St., W., Bradford

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Collingwood Nursing Home, 250 Campbell St., Collingwood

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Collingwood Leisure Time Club, 100 Minnesota St., Collingwood

Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – E3 Community Services, 100 Pretty River Parkway, Collingwood

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Patterson Park, 180 Patterson Rd., Port McNicol

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointments for the GO-VAXX clinics may also be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in and appointment basis at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (lower level) in Barrie:

Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 10 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst. Appointments can be booked through the vaccination portal or Contact Centre as listed above.

You may also receive the vaccine at many local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.

In addition, the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie offers walk-ins and booked appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building - West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring identification (e.g., health card, driver’s license, passport) a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane). Please note, all persons attending a Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit community vaccination clinic will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be made available at the entrance to all our clinics.

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.