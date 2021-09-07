This week's Covid Vaccination pop up clinics, Sept 7-11

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is holding many one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the community during the week of September 7 - 12. Individuals looking to receive their first or second dose may attend a clinic on a walk-in basis. Vaccinations are available on a first-come basis, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary. The list of clinics offering vaccinations is updated frequently and individuals should visit the health unit’s website for locations and times. Pop-up clinic details are also shared through SMDHU’s social media accounts.

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Clinic location: The Gilbert Centre, 80 Bradford St., Unit # 562 at the InclusHIV Care Clinic, Barrie Time: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Wasaga Beach Rec Plex (indoors), 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach Time: 3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Clinic location: Good Life Barrie, 42 Commerce Park Dr., Barrie Time: 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Clinic location: Gravenhurst Farmers' Market, 861 Bay St., Special Events Field Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Lakehead University – Orillia Campus, 500 University Road, Orillia Time: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Good Life Alliston, 117 Young St., Alliston Time: 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Clinic location: Barrie North Collegiate Institute, 110 Grove St. East, Barrie Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m

Clinic location: St. Dominics Catholic Secondary School, 955 Cedar Lane, Bracebridge Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Georgian Bay District Secondary School, 925 Hugel Ave., Midland Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: New Life Church, 28 Tracey Lane, Collingwood Time: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, September 10, 2021

Clinic location: Patrick Fogarty High School, 15 Commerce Rd., Orillia Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Banting High School, 203 Victoria St. East, Alliston Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: East Bayfield - Barrie Women's Hockey Association, 80 Livingston St., Barrie Time: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 11, 202

Clinic location: Open Air - Dunlop St., Barrie Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Immunizations are also available to residents at the COVID-19 Immunization Centre, 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie until Sept. 29 through an appointment or walk-in.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to individuals who are turning 12 years of age in 2021 (born in 2009) and older and needing their first or second dose. Second doses must be at least 21 days after a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, at least 28 days after a first dose of Moderna vaccine, or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

Health unit staff may also be providing vaccines in the community at beaches, parks, farmer’s markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas, making it easier than ever to get vaccinated. Whether at a clinic or out in the community, SMDHU staff providing vaccinations will be wearing blue COVID-19 Vaccine t-shirts and their SMDHU employee badge for identification. Residents and visitors aged 12 years and older are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccines before the arrival of cooler fall weather brings people indoors.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org