Three ways to support the work of Orillia's Lighthouse this Christmas

the Lighthouse

Since 1992, The Lighthouse in Orillia has been supporting homeless and vulnerable people, relying on the generosity of community partners to fulfill this mission. This Christmas they have three ways for people to help them in their mission.

The Lighthouse Keepers Annual Christmas Campaign

The annual Christmas campaign is offering three ways to give your support.

1.Through the purchase of a New Lighthouse Ornament for $25 from OC Emporium, Impression House, The Water Market, Home Hardware

2. Through the purchase of a New Lighthouse Candle by OC Emporium for $29

3. By becoming a monthly donor - you can choose any amount that suits your budget - from $10 up, and you earn the title of Lighthouse Keeper for you, or for someone else as a gift.

The ornament and candle - along with other gifts - will also be available through The Lighthouse "Pop up shops" every Thursday, November 25 to December 23rd, noon until 5pm at The Lighthouse facility at 75 Queen Street East, Orillia.

The Lighthouse Christmas Wish List

For those who prefer to pick up items while they shop - The Lighthouse has created a Holiday Wish List of things the shelter and outreach programs need.

Pantry Items:

  • Sugar
  • Grocery gift cards
  • Flour
  • Chocolate Chips
  • S, M, L Ziplock bags
  • Cereal
  • Lunch bag snacks
  • Kleenex

Ongoing Needs:

  • Laundry detergent
  • Fabric sheets
  • Notepads & pens
  • Adult colouring/pencils
  • Men’s boxers/women’s underwear
  • Pajamas

Outreach Needs:

  • Backpacks
  • Sleeping bags
  • Orillia bus tickets
  • $5 coffee gift cards
  • New toques/ gloves (plain preferred)

Items that are NOT needed due to generous community partnerships:

  • Socks
  • Chocolates/candy
  • Coats/boots
  • Housewares
  • Furniture/Bedding
  • Used clothing
  • Hygiene products
  • Toys and gifts

Items can be dropped off at The Lighthouse during the Pop up shops, or at your convenience.

Fundraising Concert

Bill McConnell and the Steel Horse Gypsies are organizing a fundraising concert for The Lighthouse, December 11, 2021 at St. Paul's Centre, along with opening act New Moon Junction. Further details to be announced.

For more information on these campaigns, or to give a monetary gift - orillialighthouse.ca

 

