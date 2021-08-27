Tickets now on sale for the Princess Margaret Home Lottery

The Fall 2021 Princess Margaret Home Lottery is now underway. By buying a ticket, not only are you supporting ground-breaking research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, but there is also the chance to win one or more of the 40,000 prices valued at over $21.3 million.

Ramona Oss, VP of Lotteries with the Princess Margaret Cancer joined Jason and Carey to tell us about some of the top prizes, including homes right here in Blue Mountain and Muskoka.

This year's top prizes include:

$6.6 Million Grand Prize (Oakville Showhome, Jaguar I-PACE, $1 Million Cash),

the $3.1 Million Toronto Grand Prize,

the $1.3 Million Niagara-On-The-Lake Grand Prize

the $1.3 Million Blue Mountain Grand Prize

the $2.1 Million Early Bird Prize, plus the latest vehicles, vacations, and so much more.

More information on prizes, the research the lottery supports, and to buy a ticket - check out PrincessMargaretLotto.com or call 1-866-631-1234