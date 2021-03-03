Tiny approves 2021 budget, rate hike

Date: March 2, 2021

(Tiny, Ontario) The Township of Tiny Council approved its 2021 Budget on February 24, 2021, at the Regular Meeting of Council.

The overall impact for Tiny residents will be a blended tax rate increase of 1.00 percent. Property taxes for Township of Tiny residents are calculated based on a ‘blended’ rate, where the total property tax bill is divided into three portions, with 42 percent going to the Township of Tiny, 37 percent going to the County of Simcoe and about 21 percent going to the Province of Ontario. The Municipal portion of the blended tax rate will increase by 2.42 percent in 2021. The average home valued at $350,000 will see a total tax bill increase of $25.87 for 2021.

As Mayor George Cornell stated, "The 2021 budget will continue to ensure the fiscal responsibility of the municipality in order to maintain the high-quality services our residents rely on each day. Council and Staff remain committed to providing service excellence and support to all residents through our strategic investments. With the Township of Tiny’s 2021 budget in place, we can continue to confidently look ahead to improve the quality of life for Tiny residents."

2021 Budget Highlights:

* $3.659m invested in roads infrastructure improvements (approximately 17km) and other road related assets;

* $831k invested in Water System infrastructure improvements including $300k for metering of residential buildings in Wyevale and Commercial buildings throughout the Township;

* $743k invested in several parks and beaches including installing rolling boardwalks for improved accessibility;

* $222k investment into a replacement fire tanker truck cab and chassis purchased in 2019;

* $115k investment for trail bridge rehabilitation/improvements and $350,000 allocated specifically to the Golden Mile Bridge;

* $25k Capital Contribution to a Joint Fire Training Center with Midland, Tay, Penetanguishene and the Southwest Fire Academy;

* $100,000 for Transportation Master Plan and Asset Management plan;

Continued financial support for regional priorities:

The Economic Development Corporation of North Simcoe;

Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation and Family Physician Recruitment;

Continued support to the three Arenas in Penetanguishene, Midland and Springwater;

A Reciprocal Library Agreement with the 3 partner libraries in Midland,Penetanguishene and Springwater;

The 2021 Township of Tiny budget supports the Municipality’s Strategic Priorities, which include:

Delivering efficient and exceptional municipal services;

Building economic prosperity and opportunity;

Promoting environmental responsibility and stewardship;

Supporting community health, safety and well-being; and

Creating an engaged, informed and connected community.

Council remains focused on a goal of longer-term financial sustainability in support of these services and programs. For more information on complete budget details, please visit www.tiny.ca/budget.