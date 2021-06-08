Tiny Bylaw busy with parking, fireworks and STR complaints

(Tiny, Ontario) Township of Tiny residents and visitors will see the Township’s By-law Officers on full patrol this summer, responding to calls that range from noise, dogs, litter, fireworks and COVID-related complaints.

As a result, Township By-law Officers patrolled a total of 292 km via bike patrol. By-law Officers responded to 84 By-law related calls for service during the dates of June 4 to 6, 2021. By-law Officers issued 206 tickets, with one vehicle towed, for illegally parked vehicles in problem areas, that carry a $90.00 fine, as increased in 2021. Please visit our website for current parking regulations at Township of Tiny – Parking.

By-law Officers issued two charges for dogs on Balm Beach. As per By-law 18-056 dogs are prohibited at Balm Beach between, June 1 to September 30, each year.

By-law Officers issued one charge for the illegal use of fireworks on a beach. As per by-law 12-057 fireworks are only permitted during the summer for the five days following the Victoria Day and Canada Day holidays.

By-law Officers also issued one charge for Short Term Rentals (STR) as prohibited, at this time, under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA). The Township would like to remind residents and visitors of our Short-Term Rental Strict Enforcement Policy and related educational information posted on our website at Short-Term Rental Information.