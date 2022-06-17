Tiny celebrates Pollinator Week with workshops, activities

The Township of Tiny is celebrating Pollinator Week by promoting awareness and taking the time to appreciate pollinators in the community. As a designated Bee City, the Township of Tiny is proud to be part of the pollinator movement and has committed to bringing awareness to pollinators throughout the year, especially on this important week.

The Township encourages the community to participate in the protection of local pollinators by taking part in some of the various pollinator-friendly activities taking place.

“As a designated Bee City, supporting pollinators fosters environmental awareness and sustainability, and increases interactions and engagement among community stewards,” said Mayor George Cornell. “During Pollinator Week sign the pledge to protect pollinators, visit one of the pollinator gardens located in Tiny, cook a meal with a pollinator-friendly cookbook, or attend one of the free workshops being held at Tiny’s Community Garden.”

Common Edible Weeds Workshop with Robin Hodgson:

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 • 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. • Community Garden (Perkinsfield Park)

Did you know some of the common garden weeds in Tiny are edible? Learn about these weeds, where to locate them, and how to prepare them. Learning naturalized areas on your property can provide pollinators with habitat and provide you with food.

Creating a Pollinator Habitat Workshop with Kate Harries:

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 • 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. • Community Garden (Perkinsfield Park)

Creating pollinator habitats is essential to ensure the health of pollinators, not to mention growing beautiful landscapes for your enjoyment in the process! Learn how to design a pollinator habitat from an expert, Kate Harries, owner and operator of Return of the Native.

Visit One of Tiny’s Pollinator Gardens:

In Tiny, Pollinator Gardens have been created to help our pollinators thrive. You can take a look at some of the pollinator gardens in the following locations.

• Bernie LeClair Parkette

• Lafontaine Park

• Perkinsfield Park

• Tiny Trail (Concession 4 & 6)

• Toanche Fire Station 3

• Wyevale Park

Learn more about activities being held this Pollinator Week, as well as what else the Township is doing to support a healthy, sustainable environment at www.tiny.ca/events.