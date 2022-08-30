Tiny Township appproves Short Term Rental Licensing bylaw

On August 11, Township of Tiny Council passed a Short-Term Rental (STR) Accommodation Licensing By-law (#22-017), requiring that all STR operators within the municipality submit their application by November 15, 2022.

“Council believes this is a strong, fair, and enforceable licensing program, which is the culmination of feedback from our residents, the important groundwork completed by our Short-Term Rental Accommodation Task Force, and input from Township staff,” said Mayor George Cornell. “This is a step in the right direction for regulation of short-term rentals. A three-pronged approach was used to develop the STR Licensing Program. By creating the Licensing By-law, and making amendments to our Official Plan and Zoning By-law, we now have a solid framework for the management of STRs within the Township”.

Licence applications will only be received by the Township between October 4 to November 15, 2022. Details on the application process are forthcoming, however, those interested in applying are encouraged to visit our website www.tiny.ca/bylaws to review the By-law, which identifies the requirements that must be met to successfully obtain and maintain a licence.

All applications received by the November 15 deadline will be reviewed by staff. If everything is in order, a licence for 2023 will be issued. No new Applications will be received after November 15 2022 until the total number of active licences has fallen below 300 in the municipality. Any operator that has not submitted a licence application but continues to operate after November 15, 2022, will be investigated and charged pursuant to by-law provisions.

The following are just a few of the highlights of the Short-Term Rental Accommodation Licensing By-law #22-017.



• Applications will be received between October 4, 2022, and November 15, 2022;

• Shall not rent a premise for more than 92 combined days per calendar year;

• Requirements that a Licensee shall only be an individual(s), not a corporation;

• Requirements for signed Renter’s Code of Conduct AND Licensee Code of Conduct & Acknowledgment;

• The maximum number of renters on any premises shall not exceed ten (10);

• Requirement to designate a Responsible Person who can be contacted within 30 minutes and respond on-site within 60 minutes;

• Demerit Point System established and applicable table listing offences;

• Authority for the Licensing Officer to suspend or revoke licenses as set out in the by-law.