Tiny Township firefighters taking part in Movember
Tiny Township firefighters are once again taking part in Movember - raising awareness and funds for men's health.
Last year, they raised $20,000 for the cause, and this year, they want to raise $30,000.
Tiny Township councillor and volunteer firefighter Steffen Walma joined Jason and Carey to talk about the campaign.
To learn more about Movember - click here
To support Steffen or any of the other Tiny Township crew members - click here
You may be interested in...
-
Did You Know It's Tongue Twister Day!! - Let's see how you do!It's International Tongue Twister Day, and you know we're always up for a challenge. So we put together a list of some of the HARDEST tongue twisters we could find. We'll start with a few of the easier ones, and then they'll get harder . . .
-
Haliburton Highlands OPP investigating drowning on Moose Lake, leaving two deadPolice say they are investigating a drowning that took place in Dysart et al. Township on Sunday morning.
-
Tiny Township firefighters taking part in MovemberTiny Township firefighters are once again taking part in Movember - raising awareness and funds for men's health. Last year, they raised $20,000 for the cause, and this year, they want to raise $30,000.