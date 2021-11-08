Tiny Township firefighters taking part in Movember

Tiny Township firefighters are once again taking part in Movember - raising awareness and funds for men's health.

Last year, they raised $20,000 for the cause, and this year, they want to raise $30,000.

Tiny Township councillor and volunteer firefighter Steffen Walma joined Jason and Carey to talk about the campaign.

To learn more about Movember - click here

To support Steffen or any of the other Tiny Township crew members - click here