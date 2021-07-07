The Township of Tiny Presents ‘Movies in the Park’



The Township of Tiny is pleased to present the 2021 ‘Movies in the Park’ series during the months of July and August. These mini-events will provide residents with an opportunity to visit local community parks, while enjoying newly released films. Different movies will be featured weekly at seven (7) different park locations throughout the Township of Tiny.

Due to gathering restrictions, pre-registration is required. Capacity at each movie will be based on Provincial guidelines. Thanks to the generosity of community sponsors, there is no cost to attend the event. However, donations of non-perishable food items for local food banks would be greatly appreciated.

Announcing the 2021 Summer Movies!

Friday July 16, 2021 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Location: Perkinsfield Park

Sponsor: Perkinsfield Kitchen and Bath

Friday July 23, 2021 – Nelly et Simon Mission Yéti (en français)

Location: Lafontaine Park

Sponsor: Festival Du Loup

Friday July 30, 2021 - Raya and the Last Dragon

Location: Wyevale Soccer Pitch

Sponsor: Wyevale Jug City

Friday August 6, 2021 - Kayak to Klemtu

Location: Toanche Park

Sponsor: Aaron Pauzé & Associates

Thursday August 12, 2021 - Dolittle

Location: Balm Beach

Sponsor: Georgian Grill

Thursday August 19, 2021 – Sing

Location: Jackson Beach Park

Sponsor: William Myles Real Estate

Friday August 27, 2021 – Ratatouille

Location: Lafontaine Park

Sponsor: Tiny Treats European Deli

To register for one of the ‘Movies in the Park’, email Sarah Tate at events@tiny.ca or phone 705-529-3491.

The Township of Tiny’s ‘Movies in the Park’ series will adhere to all Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit COVID-19 Guidelines and Provincial Regulations.

To learn more visit www.tiny.ca/events.

