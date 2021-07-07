Tiny Township releases 2021 "Movies in the Park" schedule
The Township of Tiny Presents ‘Movies in the Park’
The Township of Tiny is pleased to present the 2021 ‘Movies in the Park’ series during the months of July and August. These mini-events will provide residents with an opportunity to visit local community parks, while enjoying newly released films. Different movies will be featured weekly at seven (7) different park locations throughout the Township of Tiny.
Due to gathering restrictions, pre-registration is required. Capacity at each movie will be based on Provincial guidelines. Thanks to the generosity of community sponsors, there is no cost to attend the event. However, donations of non-perishable food items for local food banks would be greatly appreciated.
Announcing the 2021 Summer Movies!
Friday July 16, 2021 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Location: Perkinsfield Park
Sponsor: Perkinsfield Kitchen and Bath
Friday July 23, 2021 – Nelly et Simon Mission Yéti (en français)
Location: Lafontaine Park
Sponsor: Festival Du Loup
Friday July 30, 2021 - Raya and the Last Dragon
Location: Wyevale Soccer Pitch
Sponsor: Wyevale Jug City
Friday August 6, 2021 - Kayak to Klemtu
Location: Toanche Park
Sponsor: Aaron Pauzé & Associates
Thursday August 12, 2021 - Dolittle
Location: Balm Beach
Sponsor: Georgian Grill
Thursday August 19, 2021 – Sing
Location: Jackson Beach Park
Sponsor: William Myles Real Estate
Friday August 27, 2021 – Ratatouille
Location: Lafontaine Park
Sponsor: Tiny Treats European Deli
To register for one of the ‘Movies in the Park’, email Sarah Tate at events@tiny.ca or phone 705-529-3491.
The Township of Tiny’s ‘Movies in the Park’ series will adhere to all Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit COVID-19 Guidelines and Provincial Regulations.
To learn more visit www.tiny.ca/events.
You may be interested in...
-
The time has come to go #BACKTOBURLSHave you been waiting for live country music combined with camping? The wait is over. It's time to #GOBACKTOBURLS for the Endless Summer Series. First three events have been announced, including a country weekend!
-
-
It's not always easy to "Love Thy Neighbour", but then what?According to a 2013 study 42 per cent of homeowners admit they've had neighbour disputes - here are the leading causes, actions taken, and outcomes when it comes to neighbour disputes.