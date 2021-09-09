Tiny Township seeks feedback on gypsy moth impacts

The Township of Tiny Lymantria dispar dispar LDD (Gypsy Moth) 2022 Program Survey is now available to obtain public feedback on the impact of the LDD and consideration of a 2022 Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (BTK) program.

As part of the 2021 budget deliberations in February, Council made the decision to follow the advice of the County of Simcoe Forestry Department and the Severn Sound Environmental Association (SSEA), not to perform a spray program on municipally owned property, due to the cyclical nature of these outbreaks, and the potential cost of the program.

Council is currently reviewing the LDD situation and any plans for 2022 as part of the 2022 budget discussions. As such, this 10-minute anonymous survey has been developed to gather public input on the matter to inform the 2022 budget deliberations.

To participate in the short, 10-minute anonymous survey, please follow the link to the Township of Tiny website www.tiny.ca or click here.

The deadline to respond to the 2022 Budget Public Engagement Survey is Friday, October 1, 2021, by 4:30 p.m. Any questions or comments can be directed to Tim Leitch, Director of Public Works, at tleitch@tiny.ca.