Tiny urges beachgoers to report dead birds on shore

Please be advised that TinyTownship is continuing to monitor and respond to calls regarding dead waterfowl washing up on the beaches. Township Staff is in regular contact with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC) and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) and the collection of bird samples for testing is being conducted.

If you find a dead or dying bird on a Township-owned beach, please call the Public Works Department to have the bird carcass disposed of in a sanitary manner. Residents who find dead birds on their private beach, can double bag them, place them at the roadside, and call the Public Works Department to have the remains collected. The CWHC and SMDHU suggest that when handling the dead birds, residents wear a mask, gloves, and protective eyewear, avoiding contact with blood, body fluids, and feces. You should then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer. As an additional precaution, make sure your pet(s) do not eat dead fish or birds that have washed up on the shoreline.

Several factors can cause these deaths, such as disease, toxins, spawning, and changing environmental conditions. Always report sick or dead birds to the relevant authority indicated below. Reporting bird carcasses helps to track avian influenza and allows the provincial/territorial authority to provide advice.

For questions, further information, or to report bird die-off:

Kim Post, Public Works Receptionist

Township of Tiny

130 Balm Beach Road West

Tiny, ON L0L 2J0

T: 705-526-4204 ext. 202

E: kpost@tiny.ca