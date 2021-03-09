Tiny wants to know how residents feel about Short Term Rentals

Tiny Township property owners are being invited to take the Township of Tiny Short Term Rental Survey

(Tiny, ON)

The Township of Tiny is in the process of developing a licensing framework for Short Term Rental (STR) properties in Tiny and are currently seeking feedback to help guide the Short Term Rental process.

Whether you are a Short Term Rental property owner or a neighbouring property owner of a Short Term Rental, it is important that they hear from you. Click here to participate in a short 5-10-minute anonymous survey, by 4:30 p.m., on April 2, 2021.

To learn more about short term rentals in the Township of Tiny, please visit the Township’s website.