iHeartRadio
26°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Tipi Raising to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at Lakehead

Tipi Raising Ceremony Group Photo

In honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day, Lakehead University Orillia will host a Tipi Raising Gathering this Saturday, June 18.

The day will begin with a Sunrise Ceremony on campus at 5:32 a.m., followed by crafting, flint knapping, wampum teaching, drum teaching, and more.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., Elder Jimmy Dick will share Tipi Teachings, and together Lakehead will raise the tipi with the community.

This event is presented in partnership with Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin, and is funded in part by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

All are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be provided.

Please register for the event by clicking this link: lakeheadu.ca/tipiraising

You may be interested in...

  • aiportfire1 (Custom)

    Blaze at Springwater airport called "suspicious"

    Springwater Fire battled a blaze in some commercial trailers at a local airport - officials are investigating after it was determined the fire was suspicious in nature. Pictures and details at the link:
  • Georgian_Convocation

    Georgian College Celebrates grads, awards honorary degrees

    For the first time in more than two years, Georgian College celebrated the pomp and circumstance of in-person convocations on June 13 and 14 - handing out credentials to 3,500 graduates from 135 programs at seven campuses.
  • Innisfil Onion Fest

    First Annual Innisfil Onion Fest

    Welcome to the first annual Innisfil Onion Festival! This three-day event captures Innisfil’s vibrancy while celebrating the unique heritage and culture of our community. 
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca