Tipi Raising to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at Lakehead

In honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day, Lakehead University Orillia will host a Tipi Raising Gathering this Saturday, June 18.

The day will begin with a Sunrise Ceremony on campus at 5:32 a.m., followed by crafting, flint knapping, wampum teaching, drum teaching, and more.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., Elder Jimmy Dick will share Tipi Teachings, and together Lakehead will raise the tipi with the community.

This event is presented in partnership with Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin, and is funded in part by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

All are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be provided.

Please register for the event by clicking this link: lakeheadu.ca/tipiraising