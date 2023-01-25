Today is the day to talk, and to take action for change #BellLetsTalk
Today - January 25, 2023 - is Bell Let's Talk Day and Pure Country is encouraging everyone to keep the conversation going, but to also take action to help create positive change for Canadian mental health.
Canada is facing a mental health crisis and too many Canadians are still struggling with mental health and addiction issues. Let's change this!
"This year, Bell Let's Talk Day is putting a spotlight on mental health organizations providing mental health supports and services all across the country. We ask all Canadians to take their own actions on Bell Let's Talk Day and every day throughout the year at home, in their workplace and communities so we can all help to create positive change."
- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk
So what actions can you take to help improve our collective mental health today, and all year long?
- Choose a mental health organization to learn about or support
- Help a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them
- Ask about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health
- Nurture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies
- Get involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health
- Engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma
Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk for more ideas and share your actions using #BellLetsTalk and help inspire others to join the movement to create positive change.
About Bell Lets Talk
Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership -and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,400 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations.
