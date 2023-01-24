Toffifee Tower provides sweet bonus for Alliston's hospital

The Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation (SMHF) received a $6,000 gift from Canadian Tire in Alliston for the Because of you, we can Campaign.

Late October of 2022, Canadian Tire Alliston put out a challenge to the community to “Topple the Toffifee Tower” encouraging the sale of 3,000 boxes of Toffifee. Canadian Tire not only committed to donate the proceeds to SMHF, but also to match those funds.

“We are so pleased to receive proceeds from a sweet event like this. It really shows us how committed our community is when we receive support from customers of our local Canadian Tire with initiatives like this” said Mary Thomas, CEO, SMHF. “Canadian Tire in Alliston is such a great support to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation and we are grateful for all that they do to support our community hospital.”

The Because of You, We Can Campaign is the largest campaign in the SMHF’s history, supporting the redevelopment of Stevenson Memorial Hospital. The hospital’s redevelopment plan includes a revitalized Emergency Department, doubling the square footage of the hospital and revitalizing parking for visitors. Refreshed outpatient rooms, birthing suites and laboratory space are also included in the plans. With an Emergency Department built to manage 7,000 visits a year that currently manages close to 40,000 per year, along with a growing population in south Simcoe and surrounding communities, this redevelopment is needed today and for future generations.

For more information, to become involved or to donate, please visit transformingstevenson.ca