Trading Cards Stolen From Orillia Business

(ORILLIA, ON) - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Orillia Detachment are investigating a break and enter from a business on Front Street South.

On April 12, 2021, between the hours of 12:00 PM and 5:15 PM unknown suspects entered the locked business known as Triple C Collectables at 150 Front Street South. The suspects removed a large quantity of trading cards. The trading cards stolen include;

20/21 Upper Deck Series 2

15/16 Upper Deck Series 1

05/06 Upper Deck Series 1

20/21 Black Diamond

20/21 Pokemon Shining Fates

If anyone has information about this incident they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you want to remain anonymous.

