Tryouts are being held this month for the Orillia Lifesaving Team

For immediate release (May 31, 2023) – The Orillia Lifesaving Team (OLT) is making waves at lifesaving sport competitions and is looking for new members to join the waterfront program this summer.

“The Orillia Lifesaving Sport program has been a great success in Orillia. I would like to thank Hydro One for their sponsorship to help bring this initiative to our community. Our team is doing very well with many members taking top placements during competitions, and we are excited to offer a new waterfront program this summer. This is one of the many initiatives that the City of Orillia is undertaking to attract more interest in lifeguarding,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

Lifesaving Sport combines swimming and lifesaving skills with participants competing in pool events such as the manikin carry, obstacle relay and throwing accuracy. The summer waterfront program will include new events such as beach sprints, paddle board and surf ski races. The waterfront program will run in July and August and team members will have the opportunity to continue at the Orillia Recreation Centre this fall.

Anyone aged seven years and up interested in joining the OLT is encouraged to attend waterfront tryouts scheduled for June 24, 2023, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Couchiching Beach. The minimum requirement to join the OLT is to swim at least 50 m and tread water for 60 seconds. After being assessed, each participant will be placed into a Lifesaving Sport group based on their age and swimming level. Registration for tryouts is currently underway and can be completed online at orillia.ca/OLT.

“We’re looking for dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to join the Orillia Lifesaving Team. This is a unique opportunity for individuals to hone their lifesaving skills in a fun, energetic environment,” said Christine Wareing, Aquatic and Fitness Supervisor. “The team’s performance exemplifies the hard work and dedication of the athletes and the coaches, as well as the positive impact of Hydro One's sponsorship on the team's establishment and success.”

Orillia’s Lifesaving Sport program launched in partnership with the City and Hydro One in October 2022 and has grown to more than 50 participants. The team recently participated in the Telegames and hosted its first Junior Lifesaving Invitational meet at the Orillia Recreation Centre in April, welcoming four lifesaving clubs to compete with more than 70 participants aged seven to 17 from the Aurora Lifesaving Club, Rouge Valley Lifesaving Club, Brampton Barracudas Lifesaving, and the Orillia Lifesaving Team.

“Hydro One is proud to support the City of Orillia as the Lifesaving Sport program prepares to open its doors to new teammates,” said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Hydro One. “At Hydro One, we are committed to helping organizations that work tirelessly to support their communities. In addition to fostering a fun sense of competition, this amazing initiative recognizes that water safety is of the utmost importance, especially as everyone gets ready to jump into the water this summer.”

Lifesaving Sport is recognized by the International Olympic Committee and the Commonwealth Games Federation, and competitions are held in Ontario, Canada, and internationally, depending on the level. Support from Hydro One provided equipment for the Orillia program, including manikins, throw rope, rescue tubes, and fins, and covered additional start-up costs.

To learn more about Lifesaving Sport and the Orillia Lifesaving Team, and to register for summer tryouts, please visit orillia.ca/OLT.