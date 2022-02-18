Turning tragedy into a fundraiser for vulnerable people in Barrie

When one of her former students suffered a tragic loss, Stefani Hayes-Adams felt the need to do something.

Hayes-Adams is an instructor with the Addiction and Mental Health Program at CTS Career College in Barrie. A number of her alumni have gone on to work at the David Busby Centre, including Amy Runions. When Runions 19-year-old son died of an opioid overdose in January, Hayes-Adams attended his funeral and asked Runions what she could do to help. Runions asked her former instructor and students to make a donation to the centre.

That small gesture, has since grown into a major fundraiser for Barrie's David Busby Centre.

Stefani Hayes-Adams joined Jason and Carey to talk about the fundraiser. Listen below:

According to student Bryer Welch, the Addiction and Mental Health Class stepped up with donations because they know that Simcoe County is currently experiencing an epidemic, other than Covid.

"Both the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fryein Barrie say there have been numerous overdoses involving fentanyl," noted Welch.

The class will be presenting the donations they have collected to the Busby Centre on Friday - 2pm, but are encouraging others to keep the support going.

Donations can be dropped off to the centre at 88 Mulcaster Street - and cash payments can be made here through PayPal.