Two people injured in barn collapse in Oro-Medonte

The Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called just before 11:00 a.m. to attend a property in Oro-Medonte where a barn collapsed and a person was trapped.

On April 27, 2021, officers attended an Oro-Medonte property for the report of a collapsed barn. Two males were injured as a result of the collapse. One male was airlifted by ORNGE with unspecified injuries and the other was transported to the hospital by Georgian Ambulance with minor injuries. The investigation is continuing with the Ministry of Labour.

