Two separate crashes result in traffic jams north of Barrie
June 5, 2023 - Two Monday morning road closures snarled traffic for commuters north of Barrie.
Hwy 93 south of Wyvale was closed in both directions during the morning communte after a serious collision. Southern Georgian Bay were called out around 7:30am after a three vehicle crash approaching Ebenezer Side Road. No other details are yet available.
Earlier in the day, traffic was snarled with a closure on County Road 27, south of Emlvale.
Huronia West OPP and emergency services were called around 5:30am to a single vehicle crash on 27 near Phelpston. They say a motorcycle left the roadway and struck a sign in the ditch. The crash is believed to have occurred sometime around 1:00 am. The lone rider, a 23-year-old male from Barrie, was taken to local hospital and later transported by Ornge to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries. OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists are on scene assisting with the investigation. County Road 27 was closed between Flos Road 4 and Flos Road 3 for the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed either collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
